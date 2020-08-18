Arunachal: One more hunter arrested in hunting case of DEWS

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- One more hunters was arrested this evening at around 7 PM from Sogan area near Namsing village under Mebo Sub-Division in connection with illegal hunting in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary ( DEWS ).

The joint team of wildlife officials and staffs from Borguli, Sibiyamukh and Anchalghat ranges of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary carried out a combing operation to nab the two absconding hunters, Oimolsingh Pangging and Kanduram. In their daylong combing operation carried out at Banguk and Sogan area where hideout of both the absconding hunters were reported, the team of wildlife could finally nab Kanduram at around 7 PM this evening.

The join combing operation was led by Naning Perme, Range Officer, Borguli Range and Dy. FR Beat Officer, Orin Perme who is leading the departmental inquiry team as Investigating Officer.

Meanwhile, DFO Taga has lauded the team wildlife to nab the 4th hunter from the total 5 hunters. Taga opined hope that the cracking of this serious and strange case of departmental staff acting against the department itself will be exemplary for other forest and wildlife divisions in the state because such kind of staffs make the departmental action and policy fails at times.