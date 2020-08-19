Arunachal: Chowna Mein presided over a Consultative Meeting with CBOs

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein presided over a Consultative Meeting with Community Based Organizations ( CBOs ) and Students’ Unions of the State with related to issues on the Constitutional Safeguards for the rights of indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh convened by the Chief Minister at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar today.

In his opening remarks, Mein while welcoming the members of the committee and the Community Based Organizations and student bodies said that the Consultative Meeting has been called by the Govt to give a bigger platform to the people of the State to discuss the issue in a transparent manner. He said that the Committee chaired by him is not a recommending committee, “we are here to take note of the views expressed by the members of respective Community Based Organizations and the Student bodies and to report their views to the Chief Minister”.

The Committee was headed by the Deputy Chief Minister as the Chairman and seven other Cabinet Ministers as its members namely, Bamang Felix, Alo Libang, Tumke Bagra, Mama Natung, Tage Taki, Taba Tedir, Nakap Nalo and Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner (Home) as the Member Secretary.

On the occasion, Senior Additional Advocate General, Kardak Ete made a powerpoint presentation on the Constitutional Provisions to the State of Arunachal Pradesh under Article 371 (H) and other related articles/acts in the constitution.

In the meeting, members of various Community Based Organizations and Student Bodies namely, All Indigenous Tribes Forum, Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Wancho Council, Nocte Chief Council, Nocte Welfare Forum (NWF), Tangsa Literature & Cultural Development Society(TLCDS), All Tutsa Welfare Society(ATWS), Tai Khamti-Singpho Council (TKSC), Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), Kamba Welfare Society (KWS), Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Tagin Cultural Society (TGS), Tanw Supun-Dukun (TSD), All Nyishi Student’ Union (ANSU), Sajolang Elite Society (SES), Aka Elite Society (AES), All Bogun-Khowa Society (ABKS), Sherdukpen Employees Welfare Association (SEWA), Sartang Welfare Society (SWS) and Monpa Mimang Tshokpa (MMT) have participated and submitted their views either in oral or written form.

Among others, Panel of Constitutional Experts headed by Senior AAG, Kardak Ete were also present in the meeting.