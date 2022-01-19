Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) members led by its Chairman Nipo Nabam called on the Governor Brig. (Dr.) BD. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 19th January 2022. They discussed about conduct of examinations, examination calendars and APPSC building construction matters.

The Governor commended the members for their competency, integrity and professionalism in maintaining high benchmark and efficiency of the Commission. He advised them to uphold the prestige of the institution by ensuring error free conduct of State competitive examinations.

The Governor also advised the Commission to prepare the annual examination calendar in coordination with the State Government so that best of the youths are selected for the premier services of the State Government. He emphasised that merit must be the sole criteria for the recruitments.

Earlier, APPSC Chairman briefed the Governor about the critical issues related to vacancies and advertisements which the State Government has to furnish in good time to the Commission. He also apprised the Governor regarding the allocation of responsibilities to newly posted officers in the Commission.

APPSC members Tsering Naksang, Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht, VSM (Retd.) and Ms Mepung Tadar Bage along with APPSC Secretary Dr. Jayanta Kumar Ray, IAS, Joint Secretary cum Comptroller of Examination Suraj Gurung, APCS, Deputy Secretary Taket Jerang and Under Secretary Tumi Gangkak were present in the meeting.