Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s Tableau on the theme ‘Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars’ has been selected for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Rajpath, New Delhi on January 26, a senior official of the state Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

The tableaux will depict the Adis’ struggle to safeguard their homeland from the Britishers in the 19th century and early 20th century. The state tableau will depict the history of the Adi community in their gallant confrontation with the British forces, as shared by the group leader of the Arunachal Tableau Team.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh are highly proud of the unsung independence heroes since their courage, patriotism, and heroic sacrifices are comparable to those of the country’s current freedom fighters.

The tableau has been conceptualized and designed by the Art and Exhibition Cell of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Expert Committee appointed by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, screen tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Tableaux Parade through a painstakingly long and demanding procedure comprising many elimination rounds.

A group of 17 delegates is now tented in New Delhi. David Darang (troupe leader), Tagom Taga, Tabom Tali, Dilip Panyang, Tasek Taboh, Nalo Saroh, Tamar Takoh, Tajing Yosung, Taram Riyang, Tayem Tali, Tayi Takoh, Tanyo Panyang, Oky Jerang, and Taham Taga are among the East Siang artists who will perform alongside the tableau.