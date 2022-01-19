Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

The tableau has been conceptualized and designed by the Art and Exhibition Cell of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

January 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade
Story Highlights
  • The state tableau will depict the history of the Adi community in their gallant confrontation with the British forces

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s Tableau on the theme ‘Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars’ has been selected for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2022 at Rajpath, New Delhi on January 26, a senior official of the state Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

The tableaux will depict the Adis’ struggle to safeguard their homeland from the Britishers in the 19th century and early 20th century. The state tableau will depict the history of the Adi community in their gallant confrontation with the British forces, as shared by the group leader of the Arunachal Tableau Team.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Tableau participates in R-Day Parade 2019 at Rajpath

The people of Arunachal Pradesh are highly proud of the unsung independence heroes since their courage, patriotism, and heroic sacrifices are comparable to those of the country’s current freedom fighters.

The tableau has been conceptualized and designed by the Art and Exhibition Cell of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles
Also Read- Story Behind the conceptualisation and designing of Arunachal Pradesh Tableau for R-Day 2017.

The Expert Committee appointed by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, screen tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Tableaux Parade through a painstakingly long and demanding procedure comprising many elimination rounds.

A group of 17 delegates is now tented in New Delhi. David Darang (troupe leader), Tagom Taga, Tabom Tali, Dilip Panyang, Tasek Taboh, Nalo Saroh, Tamar Takoh, Tajing Yosung, Taram Riyang, Tayem Tali, Tayi Takoh, Tanyo Panyang, Oky Jerang, and Taham Taga are among the East Siang artists who will perform alongside the tableau.

Tags
January 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: SSA inspires Kiyit and Borguli villages in keeping villages clean

Arunachal: SSA inspires Kiyit and Borguli villages in keeping villages clean

January 12, 2022
Arunachal: TCLNSU's statement is factually incorrect, Says AUS VC

Arunachal: TCLNSU’s statement is factually incorrect, Says AUS VC

January 11, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Shobur village

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Shobur village

January 11, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Conference of Power Ministers

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein tests COVID-19 positive

January 11, 2022
Arunachal Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases

January 11, 2022
RGU denies admission to AUS’s B. Sc (Agri &Horti) graduates: TCLNSU

RGU denies admission to AUS’s B. Sc (Agri &Horti) graduates: TCLNSU

January 10, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

January 9, 2022
Arunachal: one house burnt to ashes in Senua village

Arunachal: One house burnt to ashes in Senua village

January 8, 2022
Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

January 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button