Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

ITANAGAR- A poll preparedness meeting of the SPs and Tax & Excise Superintendents of ICR and Papumpare was held in the Conference Hall of DC,ICR on Thursday last.

During the meeting which was chaired by DC-cum-DEO Jiken Bomjen, measures to check and seize illegal weapons, strengthening the nakas / police checkpoints to check the movement of cash, liquor and drugs with an intention to lure the voters, were discussed elaborately.

Election Preparation: joint coordination meeting of Assam, and Arunachal officials held at Tezu

After threadbare deliberations it was decided to temporarily halt the ‘transfer of arms license ‘ and directions be issued to deposit the arms in the nearest Police stations.

It was also decided to identify and bind down nuisance creators under relevant sections and undivided attention be given to Police checkpoints at porous border areas .

Arunachal: PHE&WSD Tawang achieves Jal Jeevan mission target of Har Ghar Jal

SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar, SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, SP Capital Rohit Rajbir Singh , ASP Capital Angad Mehta, ADC ICR Shweta Nagarkoti, ADC Sagalee Yame Higio, admin officers, officers from Tax and Excise and transport attended the meeting.