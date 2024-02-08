Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

ZIRO- In view of the upcoming polls, a zonal level coordination meeting involving the five districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The meeting discussed the issues of arms license, critical inter-district route, integrated control room and coordination among the district administrations during the poll period.

The DC’s agreed to share the arms license verification datas with each other specialy of those cases where the license was issued in one district and the license holder was residing in another district. The gun licenses issued in one district and deposited in another district would also be shared amongst the districts to ensure complete deposition of arms during the election period.

The SP’s of the five districts also agreed to set up integrated check posts at the main entry routes of Subansiri belt to ensure no illegal movement of arms, liqour, drugs and cash take place during the poll period.

Meanwhile, an integrated control room for all the five districts would also be set up at the District Secretariat, Ziro.

The DC’s and SP’s of the five districts also agreed to share information and enhance coordination amongst each other to ensure free and fair elections in their respective districts.