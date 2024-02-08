ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

The meeting discussed the issues of arms license, critical inter-district route, integrated control room and coordination among the district administrations during the poll period.

Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

ZIRO-  In view of the upcoming polls, a zonal level coordination meeting involving the five districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The meeting discussed the issues of arms license, critical inter-district route, integrated control room and coordination among the district administrations during the poll period.

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

The DC’s agreed to share the arms license verification datas with each other specialy of those cases where the license was issued in one district and the license holder was residing in another district. The gun licenses issued in one district and deposited in another district would also be shared amongst the districts to ensure complete deposition of arms during the election period.

Related Articles

The SP’s of the five districts also agreed to set up integrated check posts at the main entry routes of Subansiri belt to ensure no illegal movement of arms, liqour, drugs and cash take place during the poll period.

Election Preparation: joint coordination meeting of Assam, and Arunachal officials held at Tezu

Meanwhile, an integrated control room for all the five districts would also be set up at the District Secretariat, Ziro.

The DC’s and SP’s of the five districts also agreed to share information and enhance coordination amongst each other to ensure free and fair elections in their respective districts.

Tags
Last Updated: February 8, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: We are not “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” – Takam Sanjoy

Arunachal: We are not “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” – Takam Sanjoy

Arunachal: Governor felicitates RD Parade NCC Cadets

Arunachal: Governor felicitates RD Parade NCC Cadets

Arunachal: Nine injured after Foot suspension bridge collapsed in Lungpang village

Arunachal: Nine injured after Foot suspension bridge collapsed in Lungpang village

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructs Toilet Block at a Govt school at Mopakhat

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructs Toilet Block at a Govt school at Mopakhat

Arunachal: In Major Reshuffle, State Govt Transfers 37 APCS officers

Arunachal: In Major Reshuffle, State Govt Transfers 37 APCS officers

Arunachal: Alumni of JNC Economic dept rejuvenates office room, donates White Board and Chairs as a payback gesture

Arunachal: Alumni of JNC Economic dept rejuvenates office room, donates White Board and Chairs as a payback gesture

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: programme on cultivation, post-harvest management & value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants concludes in Kiyit village

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Tanpho Wangnaw lays the foundation stone of Anglo-Wancho War Memorial

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Eighteen days Anthropological field work at Borduria Village completed successfully

Arunachal: Paumpare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Arunachal: Paum pare Admin Starts Market Inspection from Mengio Market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button