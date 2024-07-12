Arunachal: Policy Suggestion For GoAP Budget 2024-25

Policy Suggestion For GoAP Budget 2024-25 ( By Nyatum Doke ) – The Reform 3.0 with 24 citizen-centric policies recently unleashed by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is commendable. It stands as testimony that the new govt is committed to ensuring an inclusive growth and a govt which is determined to establish a ‘Vikshit Arunachal’.

The reform Agenda includes policies on Digitization, youth empowerment, education, sports, employment, delivery of service, etc. In this regard, it is pertinent to discuss a few areas which may be considered by the GoAP to make the budget more vibrant.

Digitization Vs Digital Literacy

One of the major focuses is on the ‘Digitization Drive’ to achieve 100% percent Digitization, however, it is to be remembered that digitization without imparting digital literacy is futile. Though, for a single department say for ‘Finance and Planning’ it may auger well, at large it may not work out as expected. The focus should be on the digital literacy of officers, officials, and other staff of various establishments. The target, then, should be 100% digitally literate departments instead.

Then, the govt is shifting towards a ‘bottom-up approach’ in the planning process along with efforts of digitization. In this regard, there is also a need for a comprehensive policy on the ‘Community Digital Literacy program’- a dedicated program in each district to impart digital literacy at the grassroots levels, especially to educated women and youths along with the Gram Panchayat members.

Need for a Digital Education System

In the same line when we talk about ‘Digitization and Education’, the first step may be 100 percent digital and physical connectivity; but then comes the need for a comprehensive ‘Digital Education System’. The Digital Education System developed by Pune Smart City Development Corporation can be emulated. They have set up a platform to impart self-learning and connect knowledge of life outside the school with “anytime anywhere learning as moto it brings educators, learners, and school administrators in one platform. Then the software/app developed works seamlessly with all the operating systems.

Centralized Portals for Sportspersons and Career

Another important area of focus is sports employment and youth empowerment. Concerning Sports, apart from all the basic things it is important to develop a State Digital portal for Sportspersons. It can be made as a’ Centralized portal for sportspersons to avail of different services (pensions, scholarships other financial and not financial aids) offered by the govt. It should also provide all information related to various sports and facilities, in reference to the Arunachal Sport Policy. It can be used for capacity building of the sports administrators, to conduct outreach programs to find talents, etc.

The portal will help to enhance accountability in Sports governance in the state. It will use technology to enhance and improve the sports ecosystem in Arunachal. Thereby, it will garner trust in the sports governance, foster excellence, and encourage the youths to make sports a career.

Then, with regards to the issue of unemployment in the state, apart from policies related to employment generation, Govt. should consider creating a ‘State Career Portal’ of Arunachal Pradesh. At present, various information and advertisements of the Jobs are scattered on the websites of the different Organizations. Often an aspirant is unaware of the advertisements in particular departments or Districts because of the timely dissemination of the information. Also, it is seen that sometimes fake advertisements are being circulated by dubious organizations and individuals.

Therefore, in line with the Nation career portal, there is a need of one Single portal where Employment/Job advertisements of all the departments and govt organizations are uploaded promptly. Also, various career options should be highlighted through Career counseling videos by the experts. The portal may also include a list of Job seekers and employers- thereby bridging the gap between the supply and demand side of the employment market. This State Career Portal will stand up to the government’s commitment to Digitization and efficient public delivery of services.

Need for Future-proof skills

To add, Skill Development has always been a priority area of this govt- the New ‘SEE trinity’ initiative highlights the same- this is indeed commendable. However, Quality rather than quantity of skill is important in this age driven by technology. So apart from the traditional areas of Skill development for the unemployed youths and drops etc like carpentry, mason, electrician, etc the focus should slowly move towards emerging technologies like – Artificial Intelligence Robotics, and Basic coding skills. In this regard the government may think of a policy to impart the same to the school, college, and university students of the state- it will help to enhance their employability in the future, in addition, our youths will be future-ready.

Decentralized Campaigns

Efficient and effective delivery of public services has always been the prime concern of the government. For, Last-mile delivery, an important initiative of the govt is ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ the achievement has been significant, however, there is a need to revamp the program by making it more focused and target-oriented. Most schemes in various departments cannot be given at the doorstep or in a single day. So the huge campaigns have a bearing on the exchequer.

Instead, some funds may be allotted to the Circle Officer level for the more decentralized campaign. Only those departments that can provide doorstep services should be taken to the camps and schemes in other departments there should be a comprehensive awareness campaign through the Department of IPR under the Arunachal Rising Campaign.

‘Jan Bhagidari’ in policy making is the hallmark of this govt, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are looking forward to a Budget that is comprehensive and all-inclusive. A budget that addresses the challenges, promotes innovation to bring positive changes and makes the developmental process of the state sustainable and future-ready.

( The writer is DIPRO Lohit )