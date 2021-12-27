Arunachal

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi lauds Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan

Arunachal Pradesh CM said that PM encouraged people for their conservation effort by mentioning the same in his Mann ki Baat address.

Arunachal Airgun surrender Abhiyan: 47 Airgun surrendered on the launching day
File Photo
  • ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan’ was launched in March this year in Arunachal Pradesh and according to PM Modi, so far 1600 air guns have been surrendered.

Itanagar-   Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on December 26, praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for surrendering their air guns to save wildlife.

Narendra Modi said that Arunachal Pradesh has more than 500 species of birds. This includes some indigenous species which aren’t found anywhere else in the world. But now the number of birds in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh declined due to hunting.

Now to rectify the situation, an ‘air gun surrender campaign’ has been launched and people of all communities of Arunachal Pradesh have accepted it with open heart and they are participating in it.

‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan’ was launched in March this year in Arunachal Pradesh and according to PM Modi, so far 1600 air guns have been surrendered.

 

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that PM encouraged people for their conservation effort by mentioning the same in his Mann ki Baat address.

Mama Natung thanked PM for praising the initiative and said, “acknowledging our wildlife conservation effort; Air gun Surrender Abhiyan in his Mann Ki Baat. It’s a big moral boost for us and could only be possible under our visionary chief minister Pema Khanduri.”

In Arunachal Pradesh where hunting is a community practice, Mama Natung launched the campaign to win away people from hunting as the wildlife in the state was under threat. Arunachal Pradesh covers an area of 83,743 sq km, out of which 80 percent area is covered with forests where there are some 500 species of birds and animals. Ahead of the launching of the programme on March 17, the local administration, forest department, NGOs and community-based organizations launched an awareness drive.

When the programme was launched at Lumdung village in East Kameng district, as many as 46 air guns were surrendered and the government gave them appreciation letters. So far 2000 air guns have been surrendered.

