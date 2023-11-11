ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Pema Khandu hands over Ayushman cards for distribution to beneficiaries in Lumla

As of November 7, 2023, Tawang district has verified 54% of its AB PM-JAY beneficiaries, totaling 3,816 families out of the target 7,043 eligible families, encompassing 10,735 individuals.

TAWANG-     On the third day of Tawang festival, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, handed over Ayushman cards under AB PM-JAY to MO i/c CHC Lumla, for distribution to beneficiaries in Lumla circle at the festival ground.

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and Dr Rinchin Neema, DMO i/c Tawang, were also present. The District Health Society, Tawang, in collaboration with State Health Agency Naharlagun, conducted an enrollment drive during the Tawang festival, offering activities such as scheme awareness, beneficiary searches, enrollment status checks, ABHA creation, eKYC, and family member additions to CMAAY and AB PM-JAY.

Arunachal: 7th Tawang Festival begins

Tawang ranks as the second-best performing district among 25 districts in PMJAY beneficiary saturation. AB PM-JAY, the world’s largest health assurance scheme, provides Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to poor and vulnerable families, aiming to ensure comprehensive coverage for catastrophic illness and reduce out-of-pocket health expenditure.

