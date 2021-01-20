Arunachal: NIEPID to gift 120 TLM sets to Arunachal PIDs

NAHARLAGUN: A three-member team of National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID) led by North Eeast coordinator Ganesh Sheregar on a week-long trip to Arunachal Pradesh would by offering 120 teaching leaning materials (TLM) sets to divyangjans of East Siang and Lohit districts.

The team, after registering divyangjans at Oju Welfare Association here on Tuesday and offering 12 sets of TLMs to them, left for interior districts on Wednesday, The NIEPID would be offering 70 sets of TLM to East Siang on January 23 and 50 sets of TLM to Lohit on January 25 which would facilitate the people with special abilities to study properly that ultimately would help them to lead better life, Ganesh said with conviction.