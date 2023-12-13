Arunachal: Mukhya Mantri Sports and Literary Championship 2023 kicked off at Mani

MANI- DDSE Papum Pare T.T Tara kicked off the 2nd Edition of the District Level Mukhya Mantri Sports & Literary Championship 2023 at Govt Secondary School Mani today.

150 students from various schools of Papum Pare ( Rural ) will be competing in various track and field events such as shot put, javelin, discus throw, 100 mtr, 200 mtr , 400 mtr, 4x4x400 relay race, 1500, 3000, high jump, long jump and literary events like elocution, quiz , extempore speech, essay and drawing competitions.

The winners of these sports and literary events will then participate in the State Level championships to be held at Namsai from 19th -23rd Dec’ 2023.

Speaking on the occasion DDSE T.T Tara said that the ” impetus by the government to ensure all round development of the children is clearly evident through this event and the onus is upon the children to utilise the opportunity to hone their skills.”

He emphasized on the importance of sports for our health and well being and also highlighted the value of such literary and athletic competitions in a students life and encouraged the students to perform well.

He further advised the students maintain discipline and sportsman spirit throughout the championship.