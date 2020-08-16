Arunachal: Man commits suicide after killing daughter-in-law and grand-daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Longding: A man committed suicide by hanging himself after allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and a grand-daugter at forest colony in Longding township, informed police.

Longding SP, MS Reddy inform that at around 8 AM information was received that two persons have been murdered by father-in-law and later himself committed suicide by hanging in forest colony, Longding township under Longding police station.

Accordingly OC PS Longding Insp Onyok Lego visited the spot with crime team, draw the Scene of crime, the place was examined and evidences and evidences were lifted. SP said.

As per initial enquiry, its seems that the accused is Lt. Malem Pansa (Rtd LC PWD Ldg) who is a opium addict and has history of harassing his daughter-in-law Lt. Toikam, 30 yrs W/O Chinglem, and about 2 yrs old grand daughter for money. Last night also there was scuffle. Later accused killed the both in their sleep with Dao (Sharp weapon) and subsequently hanged himself.

A case vide Longding PS case No 39/2020, u/s 302 IPC has been registered and further investigation has been launched. SP added.