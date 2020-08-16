Arunachal: State govt starts airdropping of PDS items in Mengio circle

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The state government has started air dropping of PDS rice at Mengio under Papum Pare district on Sunday. Altogether 200 quintal of rice will be dropped under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The state government has requisitioned Skyone helicopter service for the air dropping.

“The chopper will make 8 trips. In the month of June and July the PDS item could not be delivered at Mengio because the road condition is very bad,” informed Nabam Kiron Hina, SDFCSO, Yupia. On Sunday the chopper made two trips to Mengio.

There was urgent demand of PDS items in Mengio circle since quite some time. Mengio being a far flung administrative circle of Papum pare district and due to incessant rain the road condition is not good due to which the state government has directed the department of Civil aviation airlifting of PDS for Mengio.

The pilot has been trying since last week to go to Mengio but failed due to bad weather and on Saturday the trial landing was possible and today the lifting has been started and it would continue till lifting of the consignment of 200 quintals is completed. Kiron added.