Arunachal: Local administration, AMSU destroys 20 hectares of cannabis cultivation

MENGIO- The local administration of Mengio in collaboration with All Mengio Students Union( AMSU) and Goan Bura Association destroyed more than 20hactares of cannabis cultivation in an massive cannabis destruction program held on Thursday last.

Four areas having the highest concentration of the cannabis cultivation namely Ringte Hapa, Lurrum – Helli, Punyu-Lakang and Pinte – Pacho were identified and accordingly Four teams comprising of AMSU, PIs,GBs,SHG members and police personnel were constituted to carry out the destruction program.

Earlier the AMSU took out a procession in the Sakiang township and created awareness on the prevailing drug menace and it’s ill effects.

President AMSU Kholie Tari appealed to all the denizens to restrain from cultivating bhang/ganja in Mengio circle as such narcotic substance destroy the future of the younger generations.

Speaking on the occasion EAC Mengio Tana Bapu appealed to the public to avail the benefits of the government welfare schemes like ANKY, ANBY etc and grow fruits and other cash crops to enhance the livelihood.

” Opting to cultivate cannabis may bring in easy money, but it will destroy the future of our children. Drug addiction is a serious threat to the entire society and we need to wake up before it’s too late,” EAC Bapu added.

SDPO Maga Tago highlighted the provisions under the NDPS act, 1985 and issued strict warning to the bhang cultivators.

The President Goan Bura Association Mengio, Tarh Kame, while extending support to the administration ,directed the GBs of all the 7 Panchayat segments to keep vigil on such illegal activities and submit reports to the administration for timely interventions.

Smt. Taba Milka CO cum Executive Magistrate also spoke. She informed that the admistration had issued orders in the month of May prohibiting cultivation of cannabis.

Members of AMSU, SHGs and public joined the mass cannabis destruction program.