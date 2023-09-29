Arunachal: Hat Bazaar held as culmination of Rashtriya Poshan Maah

DOIMUKH- Members from 73 Anganwadi centers and 25 SHGs under Doimukh circle participated in a haat bazaar organised by the CDPO, Doimukh ICDS Cell as a culmination event of the month long 6th Rashtriya Poshan Maah observance.

An initiative of CDPO Doimukh Smt. Maya Murtem, the Haat bazaar witnessed participation of womenfolk from all the sections of the society. Locally grown organic vegetables, millet food items, other edible and handicraft products by the SHGs were displayed. All the guests attending the haat were provided a millet based breakfast, to encourage and promote millet as staple food item.

Also Read- Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Food Mela held at Tawang

Inaugurating the Haat, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu congratulated the WCD and the PRI members of Doimukh for organising such a huge event inspite of restricted funding from government.

He encouraged the women to be at par with the men in all the spheres of life.

Further suggesting for organising such haat/markets once in a month, which will be ‘exclusively for local and organic products’, he asked the Trade Development Officer Shri Tai Arun to work out the modalities.

CDPO Doimukh Smt. Maya Murtem, while highlighting the activities carried out during the 6th Rahstriya Poshan Maah (1st sep-30th sep) informed that 657 Anganwadi workers were sensitized on the role of Ayush for a healthy lifestyle through webinars; cleanliness drives were carried out by the anganwadi workers in the catchments areas; online yoga classes and awareness activities on anaemia were organised for the targeted groups.

Also Read- Aaranyak promotes local cuisine to win community support for coexistence with elephants

She further informed that a photo exhibition on “Poshan maah” was also organised which witnessed participation from ZPMs, admin officers, Anganwadi workers and public.

DD,ICDS Smt. Aroty Tayeng also spoke on the importance of the Poshan maah.

Among others DMO Dr. Komlin Perme, DDSE TT Tara, DACO T M Tara, RFO Dupit , SDO Smt. Tana Yaho, Admin officers, Hods ,GBs attended the program.