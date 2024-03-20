ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinic set up in Women PS, Ziro

Damge Niri, Secretary, DLSA, in his address highlighted role, functions and responsibilities of a Para Legal Volunteers ...............

Arunachal: Legal Aid Clinic set up in Women PS, Ziro

ZIRO-   The 7th Legal Aid Clinic of the year was inaugurated by Damge Niri, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lower Subansiri, Ziro in Women Police Station, Ziro in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in the presence of Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police (SP), Inspector Amo Pansa, Officer-in-Charge, Women Police Station, Ziro on Tuesday.

Damge Niri, Secretary, DLSA, in his address highlighted role, functions and responsibilities of a Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and the aim of legal aid clinics, which would render free legal services to the needy and marginalized sections of the community/society. Also gave brief introduction on functioning and working of District Legal Services Authority.

Under the directions from National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 427 of 2022 titled Bachpan Bachao Andolan Vs Union of India and Ors, Legal Aid Clinics are to be set up in various Police Stations of the State, to provide free legal services related to missing children & offences against children and early access to justice at Pre-Arrest, arrest and remand stages.

The Programme concluded with vote of thanks and was attended by the Members of the Lower Subansiri District BAR Association, the Police Personnel and Retainer Lawyer & Para Legal Volunteers of the DLSA, Lower Subansiri District.

