Arunachal: KVK Namsai and Coconut Development Board Conduct On-Farm Demonstration on Coconut Cultivation

NAMSAI– A two-day programme on “On-Farm Demonstration on Coconut Cultivation cum Seedlings Distribution” was jointly organized by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), Regional Office Guwahati and KVK Namsai on September 11–12 at the KVK office.

Mr. Mridul Talukdar, Horticulture Assistant, CDB, served as the resource person, guiding farmers on scientific practices of coconut plantation, nutrient management, and government schemes.

Dr. Utpal Barua, Head of KVK Namsai, emphasized adopting modern cultivation methods and developing larger contiguous coconut nurseries for long-term benefits.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

Dr. Madhumita S. Bora, SMS Plant Protection, highlighted pest and disease management, land selection, intercropping opportunities, and soil treatment methods.

Mr. Talukdar demonstrated proper pit planting techniques, water and nutrient management, while also outlining the dos and don’ts of coconut farming.

A total of 3,100 seedlings of Kamrupa Tall, East Coast Tall, and West Coast Tall varieties were distributed among 100 farmers from Chowkham, Namsai, and Lekang blocks.

Also Read- Newly Recruited APPSCCE 2024 Officers Begin Service with Plantation Drive at IG Park

On the second day, experts from KVK and CDB conducted field inspections of farms that had received seedlings in previous years, assessing survival rates and challenges faced by cultivators for follow-up action.

Farmers expressed gratitude for the training and support, stating that the programme would help boost coconut farming in Namsai as a sustainable agri-enterprise