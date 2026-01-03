Arunachal: IYC 2025 celebrations conclude in Ziro

ZIRO- The High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ziro, on Friday concluded its celebrations of the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC)–2025 with a closing ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was organised under the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World”, reflecting the United Nations’ emphasis on the role of cooperatives in fostering social inclusion, economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Hage Tarung, Sub-Divisional Officer and Deputy Commissioner In-Charge, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Hage Komo, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) In-Charge, Ziro, was the Guest of Honour.

The closing event was preceded by a mass tree plantation drive at the Mini Secretariat campus under the slogan “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, highlighting environmental conservation as a key component of cooperative-led development.

As part of the year-long observance, the society organised member education and awareness programmes, along with literary and sports activities, with a focus on forest conservation, climate change awareness and promotion of a clean and green environment, particularly among children.

Delivering the welcome and keynote address, Gyati Kobing, DRCS-cum-Nodal Officer for IYC from the RCS Office, Naharlagun, said that the United Nations had declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, following its adoption by the International Cooperative Alliance.

He noted that the programme was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, 2024, in New Delhi, with directions issued to states and union territories to observe the year as part of their departmental activities.

Several dignitaries and representatives attended the programme, including administrative officers, heads of departments, Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, President of AWAZ, Takhe Rinyo Nani, Secretary of AWAZ, Smti Millo Yabii Taku, Secretary of APWWS, Ziro Unit, and Tilling Yam, President and India National Youth Awardee, along with members of various cooperative societies and self-help groups.

Addressing the gathering, Hage Komo highlighted the contribution of the cooperative sector to the rural economy and acknowledged the performance of High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. in supporting its members and the wider community.

Hage Tarung, in his address, congratulated the Board of Directors of the cooperative society and appreciated its environmental initiatives. He reiterated that cooperatives remain particularly relevant in rural areas, where socio-economic development is often driven through collective and self-help mechanisms.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Bullo Appa, Chairman of the Organising Committee. Earlier, on December 30, the High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Ziro, received the Regional Award for Cooperative Excellence and Merit 2025 from the National Cooperative Development Corporation under the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.