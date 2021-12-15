Arunachal

Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

December 15, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-     Shyam Mehrotra, the Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Itanagar called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th December 2021. They discussed various issues including security and improvement of communication in the border areas.

The Governor, while commending the role and effort of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized on their training and musketry practices as also their cooperation towards the social and medical assistance of the people of the State. He advised the ITBP to extend humanitarian assistance in time of emergency to the people in the border areas.

The Governor said that in the National interest and for mutual benefit of the local people and the organization the ITBP must encourage local youths to join the armed forces.

Mehrotra, who has taken charge of NE Frontier Hq recently, assured the Governor to take up the points advised by him.

Related Articles

Tags
December 15, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorial at Yeling Yetek

Arunachal: Tai Tagak visits Midu Liireng war memorials

December 8, 2021
Arunachal Guv, CM condole the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and Others

Arunachal Guv, CM condole the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and Others

December 8, 2021
Arunachal: BRO Women Team 'de launch' 50 feet unused Baily Bridge

Arunachal: BRO Women Team ‘de launch’ 50 feet unused Baily Bridge

December 8, 2021
Arunachal: APMCC conducts motivational and leadership awareness programme for women in grassroot level

Arunachal: APMCC conducts motivational and leadership awareness programme for women in grassroot level

December 8, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein dedicates Namchik power projects the people of Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein dedicates Namchik power projects the people of Changlang

December 7, 2021
Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri visits LBS School, Gyati Taka General Hospital

December 7, 2021
Arunachal: Siang dist bandh in protest of delay in restoration of NH-13 passes off peacefully

Arunachal: Siang dist bandh in protest of delay in restoration of NH-13 passes off peacefully

December 6, 2021
Two Arunachalee women have been conferred the 'Inspiring Woman Award'

Two Arunachalee women have been conferred the ‘Inspiring Woman Award’

December 6, 2021
Arunachal: Governor extends Armed Forces Flag Day greetings

Arunachal: Governor extends Armed Forces Flag Day greetings

December 6, 2021
Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes plantation programme at JN College campus

Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes plantation programme at JN College campus

December 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button