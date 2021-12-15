Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Shyam Mehrotra, the Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Itanagar called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th December 2021. They discussed various issues including security and improvement of communication in the border areas.

The Governor, while commending the role and effort of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized on their training and musketry practices as also their cooperation towards the social and medical assistance of the people of the State. He advised the ITBP to extend humanitarian assistance in time of emergency to the people in the border areas.

The Governor said that in the National interest and for mutual benefit of the local people and the organization the ITBP must encourage local youths to join the armed forces.

Mehrotra, who has taken charge of NE Frontier Hq recently, assured the Governor to take up the points advised by him.