Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

April 13, 2022
Arunachal: ICAR AP Centre initiated activities in remote Hunli-Desali village

BASAR-  Training cum input distribution programme was organized by ICAR (RC) for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar on 13th April, 2022 under AICRP on vegetable crops for aspirational villages and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

The programme was chaired by Ratan Chakraborty, i/c ADO Hunli-Desali who appreciated the efforts of ICAR for livelihood improvement of tribal farmers. During the technical session, Dr. H. Kalita, Joint Director, ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar briefed about the technologies developed by ICAR for livelihood improvement and requested all the farmers to learn the technologies and adopt it for income generation as well as for self employment.

Dr. Thejangulie Angami, Scientist (Horticulture) discussed about the scientific agro-techniques of kharif vegetable crops and method of application of different organic inputs that were distributed. The programme was followed by an open scientist-farmers interaction to address the problems of farmers.

After the interaction, inputs were distributed to the farmers like vegetable seeds viz. Okra, french bean, cowpea, brinjal, ridge gourd, cucumber, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, etc. and vermicompost.

Gane Miso (GB Hunli), Mrs. Muya Mega (GPC Hunli) and Rume Miso (AFA, Desali) extended their gratitude for the efforts of ICAR and further seek for more training in the future.

