Arunachal

Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

April 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Aashwasan Campaign launched at KDS Hospital in Tawang

TAWANG- The Aashwasan Campaign to break the chain of the spread of Tuberculosis(TB) and COVID-19 infection was launched at KDS District Hospital Tawang by Lobsang Tsering, Adl.DC(Hqrtrs)  in presence of Dr.Vivek Pratap Singh ( Zonal lead Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland) Dr.Kuru Kania ,State TB Coordinator,DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama,MS KDS Dist Hospital Tawang Dr.N.Namshum, DTO (NTEP) Dr.Urgen Lhamo other Senior Doctors staff and Volunteers of Piramal Swasthya.

The Campaign will further be conducted by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute with support from the Concerned deptt in ten blocks of the district. Sputum collection will be done at the village level and free of cost testing and treatment will be provided by the Government ( District Tuberculosis Centre, Tawang as well as Nutritional support under Nikshay Poshan Yojana) upon confirmation of the disease.

This will help in preventing the spread of infectious disease like TB informed DTO ( NTEP) Dr.Urgen Lhamo.

Dr.Urgen Lhamo further informed that keeping in view the aspect of community participation, PRI Members, Community Influencers, Leaders and traditional healers will also be involved during the campaign to make all the villages free of TB.

Related Articles

Tags
April 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

April 8, 2022
Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: IRBn personnel jumps off from Raneghat bridge, dead body yet to be traced

Arunachal: IRBn personnel jumps off from Raneghat bridge, dead body yet to be traced

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: Right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit- DC Tawang

Arunachal: Right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit- DC Tawang

April 6, 2022
Arunachal: SDP to promote Tourism launched by NABARD in Namsai

Arunachal: SDP to promote Tourism launched by NABARD in Namsai

April 6, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made motorable by 25th April’ 2022

Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Miao-Vijaynagar road will be made motorable by 25th April’ 2022

April 4, 2022
Alliance Air to introduce flights from Dibrugarh to 5 locations in Arunachal Pradesh

Alliance Air to introduce flights from Dibrugarh to 5 locations in Arunachal Pradesh

April 4, 2022
Arunachal: Governor addresses Sepecial Sainik Sammelan at Wellington

Arunachal Governor addresses Sepecial Sainik Sammelan at Wellington

April 4, 2022
Arunachal: Rare White-Cheeked Macaque Spotted In West Kameng

Arunachal: Rare White-Cheeked Macaque Spotted In West Kameng

April 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button