Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

GUWAHATI – Youth of the Northeast and especially Assam are rapidly making an impact in the industrial landscape of not only India but globally as well. Assam industrialist and dynamic youth icon Dr Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka made India & Assam proud by winning the prestigious AsiaOne 40 Most Influential Leaders of Asia under the age of 40 award in London on April 12, 2022.

Conferred for driving positive changes in the social and business sector, this honour is a massive recognition and has previously been won by industry captains like Eduardo Saverin, Parth Jindal, Pranav Adani, Ananya Birla, Anant Goenka among others.

This year’s ceremony was held as part of the 17th Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022 on April 12 in London and was attended by business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, USA and Africa.

Dr GD Dhanuka, the Managing Director of G R Dhanuka Group, is an industrialist leading multiple ventures in pharmaceuticals, hospitality, green energy, real estate, infrastructure development, oil & food sector. He took over the century-old family business from his father Shri Ashok Kumarji Dhanuka and is carrying forward the legacy with new energy and vision.

Educated at LSE and LUMS, he has done leadership programs with Harvard Business School and IIM-Ahmedabad and also holds an LLB degree. He believes India’s social and economic empowerment is not a one-time event, but a journey in itself and is a true epitome of the “Think Global, Act Local” ideology.

Dr. G.D. Dhanuka is also the Chapter Chair of the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organisation), North East India, the Secretary of LUB, North East India, Danveer Member of Marwari Hospitals and the founder member of the EO (Entrepreneurs Organisation), Assam.

He has received the Indian Achievers’ Award”, and has been recognised as “Visionary Leader in Assam and North East” by the TIMES Group in the year 2020 and numerous other awards and certificates of excellence by various organisations and partners. He is firm devotee of the almighty and Maa Kamakhya, he believes in “doing his best and leaving the rest to God.”