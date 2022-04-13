North East

Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

This year's ceremony was held as part of the 17th Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022 on April 12 in London and was attended by business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, USA and Africa.

April 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Assam: Global honour for Assam industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

GUWAHATI –  Youth of the Northeast and especially Assam are rapidly making an impact in the industrial landscape of not only India but globally as well. Assam industrialist and dynamic youth icon Dr Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka made India & Assam proud by winning the prestigious AsiaOne 40 Most Influential Leaders of Asia under the age of 40 award in London on April 12, 2022.

Conferred for driving positive changes in the social and business sector, this honour is a massive recognition and has previously been won by industry captains like Eduardo Saverin, Parth Jindal, Pranav Adani, Ananya Birla, Anant Goenka among others.

Also Read- “Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

This year’s ceremony was held as part of the 17th Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022 on April 12  in London and was attended by business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, USA and Africa.

Related Articles

Dr GD Dhanuka, the Managing Director of G R Dhanuka Group, is an industrialist leading multiple ventures in pharmaceuticals, hospitality, green energy, real estate, infrastructure development, oil & food sector. He took over the century-old family business from his father Shri Ashok Kumarji Dhanuka and is carrying forward the legacy with new energy and vision.

Educated at LSE and LUMS, he has done leadership programs with Harvard Business School and IIM-Ahmedabad and also holds an LLB degree. He believes India’s social and economic empowerment is not a one-time event, but a journey in itself and is a true epitome of the “Think Global, Act Local” ideology.

Dr. G.D. Dhanuka is also the Chapter Chair of the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organisation), North East India, the Secretary of LUB, North East India, Danveer Member of Marwari Hospitals and the founder member of the EO (Entrepreneurs Organisation), Assam.

He has received the Indian Achievers’ Award”, and has been recognised as “Visionary Leader in Assam and North East” by the TIMES Group in the year 2020 and numerous other awards and certificates of excellence by various organisations and partners. He is firm devotee of the almighty and Maa Kamakhya, he believes in “doing his best and leaving the rest to God.”

Tags
April 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

February 14, 2022
Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast

Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

February 4, 2022
"Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

“Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

January 13, 2022
Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

January 3, 2022
IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

December 13, 2021
Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

December 10, 2021
Power System in the North Eastern States has improved- Minister

Power System in the North Eastern States has improved- Minister

December 3, 2021
Assam: Honda two Wheelers showroom BigWing opens in Guwahati

Assam: Honda two Wheelers showroom BigWing opens in Guwahati

December 1, 2021
Over 2000 Airguns surrendered in Arunachal to shun hunting- Minister

Over 2000 Airguns surrendered in Arunachal to shun hunting- Minister

November 20, 2021
Manipur: Assam Rifle Colonel, His Wife, Son And 4 soldiers Dead In Ambush

Manipur: Assam Rifle Colonel, His Wife, Son And 4 soldiers Dead In Ambush

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button