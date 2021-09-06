Arunachal Guv, CM, Dy CM and others condole demise of Tai-Khamti Chief ‘Chow Khanchiang Namchoom’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the demise of Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom. The Governor said that Namchoom, who was the first tribal PCCF of the State and former Chairman of the Chongkham Village Council played a key role in the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture and language. In his passing away, the State and the Tai-Khamti society have lost a socially influential torch bearer, who immensely contributed to social reforms and development.

I join my Tai-Khamti brethren in praying to the Almighty to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family and their near and dear ones to bear the irreparable loss, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his condolence message said that ” My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Chow Khanchiang Namchoom Ji on his sad demise. Namchoom Ji was the first Arunachali tribal to hold the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and served as the Chairman of Chongkham Village Council. May his family receive all the courage and strength to face this difficult time. I pray Lord Buddha for the departed to attain supreme bliss of Nirvana.

Dy CM Chowna Mein in his condolence message said that ” I am extremely shocked & saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom Ji at Dibrugarh this morning. He was the first Indigenous Tribal from the State to hold the post of PCCF”. After retirement from the Govt service as PCCF, he also served as Chairman of the Chongkham Village Council. He will be remembered as an efficient and dedicated officer and for his immense contribution to the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture and language. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom said, It was with deep distress and sorrow that I learned of the sudden demise of our Tai Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom Ji who breathed his last at Dibrugarh today. His immense contribution to society and for the preservation of Indigenous culture and languages will be remembered forever. I shower my deep heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers in this hour of grief. May his soul Rest in Peace.

All Namsai District Students Union (ANDSU) expressed condolences to the family members on the passing of Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom who breathed his last at Dibrugarh today. He is widely recognised for his visionary leadership and compassion. His contribution to the preservation of culture and language will be remembered forever. All namsai district students Union pays immense inspiration from his lifelong and selfless dedication and efforts to promote culture and sustainable development for our tai Khamti society.

The Adi Baane Kebang has expressed their heartfelt condolence to the departed soul. In a release, the IPR cell of ABK stated that the entire Adi community stands by the family members of Late Namchoom in this hour of sorrow, and prayed for their heart and soul to find peace and comfort during this hour of grief. “He always had time to listen, and give advice and assistance whenever needed; he shall always be remembered for his immense contribution in the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture and language” Said Er. Getom Borang, President ABK in the release.

Itanagar Theravada Buddhist Society (TBS) would like to express its profound sorrow and the deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family members on the passing of Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom. Chairman of TBS, Chau Dhanya Mungyak said that TBS has lost its founder member. Under his leadership and guidance the society has made great progress.