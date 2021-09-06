Arunachal: Chowna Mein expressed sadness over demise of Tai-Khamti Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed his sadness on the demise of the Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom who breathed his last at Dibrugarh on Monday morning.

I am extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Khamti Chief, said Mein and added that he will be remembered as the first Indigenous tribal from the State to hold the prestigious post of PCCF.

He added that Khamti Chief, after retirement from the Govt service as PCCF, served as Chairman of the Chongkham Village Council and worked for the upliftment of the society.

Mein said that he will be remembered as an efficient and dedicated officer and for his immense contribution in the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture and language in the society.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers and prayed to almighty for attainment of Nirvana.

The DCM later in the evening paid his last respect to Tai Khamti Chief by laying a wreath on the glass casket in which his body lay in waiting for public homage at Chongkham Crematorium ground.

The state government declared a one day public holiday at Namsai district for Tuesday as a mark of respect to the Tai Khamti Chief. His last rite will be performed on September 7.

Late Namchoom was born on 1st April 1945 at Chongkham village. He was appointed as ACF on 24 June 1975 and later appointed as IFS on 15 December 1977. He was appointed as IFS, DCF (Selection grade) on 26 March 1985. Promoted to CF on 1 April 1989. Promoted as Chief Conservator of Forest on 14 May 1997. Promoted as Additional PCCF on 8 April 2004. Promoted as PCCF on 1 July 2005. He retired from his service on 31 March 2005.