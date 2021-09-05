Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious: Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

CHONGKHAM, September 5: “Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Teacher’s Day function organized at Samkhey Resort in Kherem under Chongkham Sub Division.

He extended his greetings and best wishes to all the teaching fraternity for their dedication and contributions in guiding the children who are the leaders of tomorrow. Learning is a never-ending process said Mein and added that on teacher’s day he is reminded of all his teachers who have played a key role in his shaping.

He also called upon the parents to equally shoulder the responsibility to educate and nurture the young minds at home.

The covid 19 pandemics caused difficulties for everyone, including the teachers and the students. The state government has initiated online classes which have assisted in the continuation of education and learning. But now, the State government has decided to open up schools from September for higher classes, said Mein and urged upon the teachers to perform their duties diligently and responsibly.

Mein also informed that to commemorate the 75 years of Independence, the nation is organizing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The contributions of all the unrecognized and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from the state will be remembered and honoured by January 2022. The year 2022 holds great importance for the State as Arunachal Pradesh got the Union Territory status on 20 January 1972 and by 2022 we will enter into the Golden Jubilee year, added Mein.

He also highlighted the importance of the decadal census and said that efforts should be properly made to correctly assess and exercise the decadal survey, as the year 2021 is the year for conducting the decadal census.

He added that the State ST lists need rectification due to the modification of certain tribe’s names in the latest Constitution (ST) Order Amendment Bill 2021.

He informed that the state government is mounting all its efforts to improvise the state’s educational infrastructure at its best.

DDSE Namsai Koing Samon Umbon, DDSE Lohit P.K Lombi and Vice-Principal GHSS Chongkham also spoke on the occasion. Teachers from various schools from Wakro, Medo and Chonkham also spoke and expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister for honouring them by organizing the Teachers day celebration at Samkhey Resort, Chongkham.

Earlier, DCM paid rich tribute to the portrait of the former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and remembered his immense contribution.

Mein said Radhakrishnan was an educator, scholar, and philosopher who believed that education could dispel ignorance and illuminate individuals.