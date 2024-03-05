Arunachal: Governor reviews the security scenario of the Eastern Arunachal with 3 Corps GOC

ITANAGAR- The General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt. General H.S. Sahi, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th March 2024. They reviewed the security scenario of the Eastern Arunachal and discussed national security, scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and Vibrant Border Village programmes.

The Governor commended the preparedness and élan of the troops of 3 Corps deployed on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed his confidence in the security vigilance of the troops complemented their resolve for maintaining the peace and tranquillity on LAC.

The Governor, who has toured eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, shared his concerns regarding law and order with the Corps Commander. He suggested extra caution in view of ensuing general and State elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor urged the GOC, 3 Corps to actively contribute to the Vibrant Border Village programme, which will have dual benefits for local indigenous communities and the armed forces. He asked the Corps Commander to advise his formations and units to conduct pre-recruitment camps for the local youths.

The Corps Commander confirmed excellent coordination between the Civil and military in all districts.

The Deputy GOC, 56 Infantry Division, Brig. Sunil Upadhyay, VSM, Brig. PK Singh, Brig Q and Col. Tarun Goel, Staff Officer to the GOC, 3 Corps, were also present in the meeting.