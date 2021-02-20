Arunachal Governor graces the Statehood day celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) along with the people of the State celebrated the 35th Statehood at Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar on 20th February 2021. The Governor unfurled the National Flag and took salute of the Guard of Honour.

In his address to the people, the Governor called upon every citizen of the State for their cooperation and contribution in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh. He advised all to stand by the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

The Governor said that last one year has been a challenging year for all due to COVID 19 pandemic. He commended the frontline workers for the State’s record of maximum recovery rate and minimum mortality rate.

WATCH VIDEO

The Governor said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the Centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the State, the development activities in Arunachal Pradesh are visible on the ground. In the last four to five years due to the involvement and sincere endeavour of Pema Khandu’s Government notable progress has been made in the State.

The Governor expressed concern about the drug addiction and gun culture. He urged upon the people to join hands in fight against these two menaces which are destroying the peace and creating hindrance in the progress of the State, particularly the youth.

The Governor emphasised on more focus on women, children and youth. He said that welfare measures for women and children must be implemented in letter and spirit. Stating that youths of the State have huge potential, the Governor advised the youth to strive with progressive mindset to become entrepreneurs. He said that youth must avail the scope available in the agriculture and its allied sectors for their own progress as well for the progress of the State.

The Governor said that the State Government in the previous year had concentrated on the health sector for improvement. This year, focus will be on education. He said that New Education Policy has given a great opportunity to rejuvenate the education sector. With Rs. 400 crore investment over the period of three years, the State will definitely see better quality of education in the State, the Governor said while emphasizing that the primary education must give the solid learning start to the children.

The Governor also emphasised on strengthening the value system, preserving indigenous faith, traditions and cultural roots.

The Governor flagged off 10 (Ten) ambulances and released a book on Nyishi fables & folktales ‘Dojang Napong’ on the occasion.

The Department of Art & culture presented a mega fusion dance showcasing all the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.