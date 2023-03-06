Arunachal: Governor addresses eleventh session of 7th AP Legislative Assembly

ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) said that all efforts are being and will be made to reach the last mile and untap the unrealized potential, especially of the youth.

Addressing the first day of the Eleventh Session of the Seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday, March 6, 2023, the Governor said that working in tandem, the ‘Team Arunachal’ has been striving towards excellence in governance in all areas, be it quality education, better healthcare services, self-reliant agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries, improving ease of living and doing business, improved connectivity in road, rail, air and digital sectors, water, power, peace and justice, preserving and promoting indigenous traditions, eco-friendly tourism, social and community participation in livelihood generation and climate resilient and responsive green development.

Highlighting on the initiatives and achievements of the government in various sectors including education, health, power, road communication, tourism & agri-horti and allied sectors etc, the Governor urged upon the members and senior administrative officers as well, to make regular visits to the districts/circles to interact with the citizens in their areas including far flung border areas and physically ascertain that the central and state programmes have benefited the population, adding “spending time with population in remote areas will help connect with them and repose trust in creating space for integration and addressing their grievances”.

He said that the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been presented outlining seven priorities or ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us during the Amrit Kaal i.e, ‘Inclusive Development’, ‘Reaching the Last Mile’, ‘Infrastructure and Investment’, ‘Unleashing the Potential’, ‘Green Growth’, ‘Youth Power’ and ‘Financial Sector’, adding that, “it is a matter of great satisfaction, that my Government’s six pillars of Governance Reforms and Prudent Financial Management, Synergy and Convergence, Investment in Health Sector, Investment in Human Capital, Atma-Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh and Environment Protection and Climate Resilient Development are very well aligned to these priorities.

“Our pillars, aligned to the Saptarishi priorities are the building blocks towards achieving ‘happiness’ for each and every resident of the state. We are following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas aur Sabka Prayaas’ given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in letter and spirit”.

Emphasising on the budget, he said that the annual budget is not merely an accounting exercise of the receipts and expenditures but reflects the vision of the government for the welfare of its citizens and exuded hope that this budget will live up to the expectations of the people. Adding further, he said that the vision of the government for accelerating accessible, affordable and equitable development for attaining greater happiness will continue to be seen in the Annual Budget 2023-2024.

The Governor said, “my Government is committed to maintain law and order to ensure peace and tranquillity, which is a pre-requisite for equitable, non-discriminatory, sustainable and accelerated development” and called upon all to contribute towards the overall development of the State, placing special emphasis on maintaining clean & green environment, eradicating corruption & poverty, promoting health & education, empowering the vulnerable sections of society and maintaining unity & peace.

Emphasising that the government has a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach towards corruption and is committed to take the strictest possible action against those guilty of corruption, the Governor also informed on the commitment of the government to

achieve the goal of ‘Drugs-free Arunachal’ through Supply Reduction, Demand Reduction & Harm Reduction, each of which require not only multi-sector coordination among departments but, more importantly, cooperation from the society and communities.

Appreciating the people for maintaining excellent state of civil-military relations in the state, which is an example to be emulated, he opined that the same spirit should be reflected in our civic lives with adoption of the way of dialogue and discussion and not bandhs and strike calls, as law and order problems result in untold hardships, besides adverse effects on trade and commerce, travel and tourism, health services, educational institutions, daily wage earners etc.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Legislative Assembly premises, the Governor was received by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker P D Sona with his Deputy Tesam Pongte and Chief Secretary Shri Dharmendra. He was also accorded an impressive guard of honour before addressing the session.

Later, the Governor visited the Assembly Library and Museum and also witnessed a short documentary on “evolution of Arunachal Pradesh and Journey of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly since NEFA days”. He also attended a group photo session with the legislators on the occasion of the first session of the year.