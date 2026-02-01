Arunachal: Golden Pagoda Marathon 2.0 Draws Global Runners

NAMSAI- Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon (GPM 2.0) was held at Namsai on Sunday with expanded scale, higher participation, and increased international presence. Organised under the theme “India’s Most Scenic Run with Culture,” the event highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s emerging position on India’s sports and tourism map.

The flagship 42-kilometre full marathon witnessed strong international competition. In the men’s category, George Nganga Kimotho of Kenya secured first place with a timing of 2:19:13. Ethiopia’s Amuma Terefe Seifu finished second (2:21:26), while Tsegaye Molla, also from Ethiopia, claimed third position with a time of 2:21:23.

In the women’s full marathon, Ethiopia’s Genet Shikur Reshid emerged victorious, completing the race in 2:55:38. She was followed by Senait Kefelegn Lesharge (2:57:13) and Firehiwot Shemsu (2:58:06), both from Ethiopia.

In the women’s half-marathon (21 km), Km Jyoti secured first place with a timing of 1:18:42, followed by Tejaswini Lambkane (1:20:49) and Makakmayum Minarashi (1:27:52). The men’s half-marathon saw Rahul Yadav finish first in 1:08:42, with Dulu Sarkar (1:14:38) and Saindurlin Lyngkhoi (1:17:48) placing second and third respectively.

The men’s 10-km race was won by Ravi Choudhary (30:24), followed closely by Shiva Kundu (30:30) and Amardeep (32:52). In the women’s 10-km category, Anisha Bisht secured first position with a time of 38:09, while Nikita Kami (41:47) and Serlibon Teronpi (44:02) finished second and third.

In the men’s 5-km race, Humen Senapati topped the podium with a timing of 16:00, followed by Agalumso Tawsik (16:59) and Dhormeswar Gonju (17:03). The women’s 5-km race was won by Priya Chettri (18:21), with Joti Mane (19:11) and Yanu Mane (19:28) securing second and third positions.

The marathon was ceremonially flagged off from the iconic Golden Pagoda by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Puinnyo Apum, Deputy Commissioner Lohit K N Damo, Deputy Commissioner Namsai C R Khampa, and other dignitaries.

Prominent athletes and motivational figures, including Sky London Book of Records achiever and one-legged athlete Uday Singh, barefoot ultra-runner Shishupal Podder, and ultra-runner Ankita Konwar, were present to encourage participants. The event was directed by Er. Joram Lali, who served as the official Event-cum-Race Director.

GPM 2.0 recorded participation of over 2,000 runners from Ethiopia, Kenya, Sweden, and 28 Indian states. Races were conducted across four categories—42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km—along with a special Namsai Run organised as a pre-event to enhance community engagement.

Set against Namsai’s natural landscapes, spiritual landmarks, and cultural heritage, the Golden Pagoda Marathon has evolved into a signature sporting event for Arunachal Pradesh. Officials noted that the success of the second edition reflects the region’s growing capacity to host large-scale national and international sporting events, while strengthening sports tourism and sustainable development in the state.