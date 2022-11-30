Arunachal: Give RGU a Pan India Character; Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 20th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), at its campus in Rono Hills, Doimukh on 30th November 2022. The Governor, who is also the Chief Rector of RGU delivered the Presidential address and awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Mr. Kabeer Kashyap, MCA. Mr. Okimang Nobeng, BFA received the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal for the year 2021-22.

In his presidential address, the Governor emphasized that for ensuring academic excellence of the Central University, there must be concerted effort from the students and faculty to give it a Pan India character. He said that Pan India character will facilitate the lone Central University of the State in having accomplished teachers, Knowledge Park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

The Governor said that it is apparent that every student wants to see his or her Alma Mater to get accolade, be renowned and famous. For that, he underscored that peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important. All issues can be resolved by dialogue and lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations should not be resorted to on the premise he said.

The Governor said that as a Central University, Rajiv Gandhi University must have proper academic calendar and its must be implemented in letter and spirit. 100 percent classes must be run by teachers and attended by students.

The Governor, who started the tradition of providing a copy of the Fundamental Duties of the Constitution of India with the Degree, advised the degree recipients to abide by the Constitution of India and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in Part IV –A, Article-51 A, Sub-Articles (a) to (k). He said that Fundamental Duties are the most important part of the Constitution of India.

The Governor advised the passing out students to show themselves worthy of the degree conferred on them in their life. He said that acquiring of education is a continuous process and it should never cease.

The Governor asked the students to work hard and realize their social responsibility. He advised them to work for the welfare of the people in whatever way and whenever required.

The Governor stressed that the passing out students must not run after government job but start off some ‘Start up’ projects and become job providers. Pay back to society, he said while stating that no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break the social or legal norms.

The Governor congratulated the awardees, degree recipients and distinction holders. He also congratulated the professors and parents and complimented the Vice Chancellor for his pragmatic work.

The Governor called upon the members of the faculty to realize their responsibility, which is teaching, to have command on the subject, prepare the lesson plan, be punctual and disciplined and help the students in their personality growth.

Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi, Department of economics, University of Allahabad, UP, Chairman, UP State Council of Higher Education and Director, Agro Economic Research Centre delivered the Convocation Address.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU briefed about the achievements and new initiatives of the lone Central University of the State.

First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Mitra, Dr. Registrar, Nabam Tadar Rikam, Deans, Teaching Faculty, Officers of the University along with distinguished Guests, passing out students and scholars, their families and friends participated in the Convocation.

A total of 6,352 students graduated in the academic session 2021 – 22 and were conferred with degrees during the XX Convocation. Of which, 62 PhDs, 56 MPhil, and 947 post-graduation and 5,405 undergraduate degrees. In PG a total of 34 gold medalists (8 male and 26 female), while in UG category, a total of 29 (5 male and 24 female) shall be awarded. Besides, RGU also produced 109 Post Graduate Diplomas and scores of Diploma and Certificate holders in various fields.

Earlier, the Governor laid wreath at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ installed at the amphitheatre of the Rajiv Gandhi University. The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the Vidya-Veerata Abhiyan under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, pays homage to war heroes conferred with the Param Vir Chakra.