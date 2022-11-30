Arunachal: DC inaugurates DIET at Yachuli

YACHULI- A 3-days orientation programme for School Management Committee (SMC) of Lower Subansiri District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Yachuli was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here yesterday.

In his address to the participants, DC shared his motivational insights and urged the participants to inculcate the spirit of dignity of labour as no job is less or small. He also emphasized on sincerity and dedication on part of educational stakeholders which is vital for facelift of the educational scenario of the district. The hall was filled with thunderous applauses as he shared his modest and humble beginning as a teacher during his initial days of Govt. service.

Later the DC had an interactive session with the students of DIET in which he announced to facilitate the Ziro Darshan programme for final semester students of DIET Yachuli. He also assured to help in facilitating the institute to have a good flower garden to improve the aesthetic look of the campus.

Expressing her gratitude to DC for his maiden visit to the institute, Principal In-charge Dr. Mudang Rita assured to maintain congenial study atmosphere in the lone DIET of the district.