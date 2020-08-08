Arunachal: Former Radio Artist Oyon Yirang passes away, YWS mourns his demise

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: The Yirang Welfare Society (YWS) here has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Oyon Yirang, a veterinarian and a former radio artist of All India Radio, Pasighat who breathed his last on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 at his PI Line residence after a prolonged illness.

In a mourning message, Yirang Welfare Society President, Biyon Yirang said that the entire society and clan of YWS has lost a good man who has served the society two times as Treasurer and one time as General Secretary till his death. The YWS has remembered late Oyon Yirang as a noble and kind hearted individual who has always rendered good and voluntary services for the welfare and upliftment of his people.

As per Omak Yirang, elder brother of late Oyon Yirang, deceased had suffered from deadly cancer disease since the last two years and had been undergoing treatment at various cancer hospitals at Guwahati and Delhi. He first had his operation during 2018 at St. John Hospital, Guwahati and later underwent treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Late Yirang was born on 3rd April 1968 from late Maktel Yirang, father and Mrs Alen Yirang, mother who is still alive, saddened to see her son dying before her death.

Late Yirang was presently serving the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in the department of Animal Husbandry as Asst. Veterinarian and is survived by his mother, a wife, one son, two daughters with two brothers and six sisters.