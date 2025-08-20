Arunachal: Environmental Public Hearing for 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project held in Anjaw

HAWAI- The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) conducted an environmental public hearing on Wednesday for the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district, being developed by THDC India Limited.

The event, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, saw enthusiastic participation from over 350 project-affected people representing nearly 33 villages.

Officials from APSPCB, led by AEE Thana Manlong along with Ranjeev Kimsing and Nich Meji, welcomed participants and explained the objectives and process of the hearing. Representatives of the project proponent and its consultant, WAPCOS Ltd., including Dr. A.K. Sharma and social scientist Deepak Chandra, presented a detailed overview of the project, highlighting environmental impacts and mitigation strategies as outlined in the draft CEIA report.

The hearing generated a positive response, with a majority of participants expressing support for the project. However, community members raised concerns about land compensation rates, employment opportunities, and local area development.

Prominent local leaders such as Behenso Pul, Birenso Pul, Bramgrow Pul, Omiso Pul, Semsemlum Ngi, Susian Ngi, Roshman Tasik, former ZPM Lasum Pul, and former RWD engineer Bajai Pul actively participated, offering suggestions and seeking clarifications.

Attending the event, Minister for WCD, Science & Technology and Cultural Affairs, Dasanglu Pul, recalled the efforts of her late husband and former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who had initiated surveys for the Kalai-I and II projects in 2009. She urged people to support the initiative, citing the Tehri Dam Project as a successful example of hydropower-led development.

Summing up the proceedings, DC Millo Kojin assured participants that all concerns and suggestions would be duly recorded in the minutes. He also announced that two representatives from each affected village will be facilitated to visit the Tehri Dam Project to witness its benefits first-hand.

Senior officials of THDCIL, including Executive Director A.K. Ghildiyal, General Managers Dinesh Shukla and H.K. Jindal, Deputy GMs Vipin Thapliyal and Nand Kishore, were present and assured the gathering that all justified concerns would be addressed as per rules and guidelines.

The hearing concluded on an optimistic note, with the consensus that the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project could mark the beginning of a new phase of development in Anjaw district.