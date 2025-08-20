8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- The 8th edition of the Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament officially began today at the auditorium near Higher Secondary School, Tawang, marking its return after a three-year break. The much-awaited tournament will run from 20–23 August 2025, bringing together players, sports lovers, and dignitaries in a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship.

Organised by Monyul Sports Club and sponsored by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, the event witnessed the participation of three sports clubs from Tawang district’s three constituencies — Monyul Sports Club (40 participants), Lungla Sports Club (30 participants), and Jang Sports Club (31 participants). In total, 111 matches across 21 events will be contested, including a special Under-19 category designed to groom emerging young talents for higher-level competitions.

The inaugural function was graced by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, as Chief Guest, with Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal, as Guest of Honour. Other attendees included SP Tawang Dr. D.W. Thongon, family members of Late Dorjee Khandu, senior civil officers, public leaders, and an enthusiastic crowd.

In her address, DC Angmo stressed the role of sports in building fitness, discipline, and teamwork. She urged citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles and called upon youth to actively prepare for the upcoming Tawang International Marathon on 24 October 2025.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh congratulated the organisers for their continued efforts to engage the youth in meaningful sports activities and underlined the importance of nurturing raw talent from grassroots levels to achieve national and international recognition.

Tournament Organising Secretary Pema Chowang described the event as both a sporting celebration and a heartfelt tribute to Late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, remembered for his commitment to public welfare. He informed that the tournament is hosted on a rotational basis across the three constituencies but was paused due to the passing of Late Jambey Tashi, former MLA of Lungla, and other challenges.

The opening Men’s Open match saw Sangey Wangchu & Pema (Monyul Sports Club) defeat Tenzin Phuntsok & Thutan Tsering (Jang Sports Club) with scores of 21–12, 21–16.

The event is expected to boost local sports enthusiasm and provide a platform for Tawang’s budding shuttlers to shine.