Arunachal

Arunachal: ED conducts raids in Papumpare over paper leak case

The raids were conducted in respect of investigations relating to the APSSB scam and APPSC paper leak cases.

Last Updated: March 23, 2023
1 minute read
NEW DELHI- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out multiple search operations in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papumpare district under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, officials said on Thursday, news agencies ANI and IANS Reported.

According to reports, the raids, on Tuesday, were conducted in respect of investigations relating to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) scam and Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak cases.

APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

“ED initiated investigations under PMLA, 2002 based on FIR registered by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) under various sections of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act,1988 and IPC,1860 in the case of APPSB scam and FIR registered by SIC and CBI under various sections of PC Act, 1988 in the case of APPSC paper leak case,” the federal agency said in a press note.

The SIC (Vigilance) has filed a chargesheet in the APSSB case against the accused persons. It has been alleged that Kaptor Lingu, the then Under Secretary, APSSB along with other officials hatched a criminal conspiracy in connivance with various middlemen or brokers, and thus abused their official positions for accepting undue favour or advantage to themselves.

Arunachal: PAJSC observes Mass Movement against APPSC paper leakage scam

The agencies report said that “ED investigation in the APPSC paper leak case revealed that Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Controller of Examination of “The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)” along with Government Servants and private individuals were involved in the leakage of question papers of various exams, which was conducted by APPSC” .

“During the search operations, Incriminating documents were seized and details of immovable properties have been detected and an amount of Rs 1.41 Crore were freezed,” ED said.

