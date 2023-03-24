ADVERTISMENT
National

BREAKING- 14 political parties move Supreme Court alleging misuse of CBI, ED; seek pre-arrest guidelines

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the CBI and ED.

Last Updated: March 24, 2023
1 minute read
BREAKING- 14 political parties move Supreme Court alleging misuse of CBI, ED; seek pre-arrest guidelines

NEW DELHI-  Fourteen political parties moved the Supreme Court on Friday alleging that the Central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders, news agency PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu  Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

“Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines,” Singhvi said, news agency PTI reported.

He further claimed that 95 percent of probes by central agencies are against leaders from opposition parties.

Related Articles

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the CBI and ED.

Tags
Last Updated: March 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

11 crore rural households in India now have access to tap water connection

11 crore rural households in India now have access to tap water connection

India Envisions a Healthier World Order

India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath

India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath

Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash

Cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalised after car crash

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 100; ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 100

Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama Detained By Bihar Police

Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama Detained By Bihar Police

Gautam Adani's Role Model is Dhirubhai Ambani

Gautam Adani’s Role Model is Dhirubhai Ambani

Uzbekistan claims 18 children DEAD after consuming India made cough syrup

Uzbekistan claims 18 children DEAD after consuming India made cough syrup

Coronavirus: PM Modi Advises Strict Vigilance, Use of Face Masks in Public Places after Rise in COVID

Coronavirus: PM Modi Advises Strict Vigilance, Use of Face Masks in Public Places after Rise in COVID

Coronavirus: Corona became dreadful like before, health alert issued in India

Coronavirus : Corona became dreadful like before, health alert issued in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button