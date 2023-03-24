Arunachal: Blood Donation Drive at RGU to Commemorate World Social Work Day

ITANAGAR- To commemorate world social work day, the NSS cell and Social Work Trainees of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with Hope and shine society and TRIHMS, Naharlagun, successfully conducted a Blood Donation Camp at Rajiv Gandhi University Teacher Association office on 23rd March 2023.

The donation drive started at 9:30 A.M and ended at 2. 00 P.M, during which 59 units of Blood donated by the RGU fraternity were collected by the organising team.

Addressing the NSS Volunteers and the blood donors as the real heroes of the society, Assistant Registrar Academics & Programme Officer NSS RGU Cell said that if we can donate Blood every three months, we save hundreds of lives and spread happiness in thousands of people.

During the event, he also spoke about the health benefits and myths associated with blood donations. Lastly, he thanked Hope and shine society and TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for the successful collaboration.

Expressing joy over the success of this one-day blood donation drive, Assistant Professor & NSS Programme Officer Dr Tage Monju Burman said we should continue our team efforts to organise such blood donation camps to help those in need and save lives.

Later she expressed her appreciation for all the donors for coming forward to serve humanity and taking the responsibility of protecting lives despite the heavy rain.