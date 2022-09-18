ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

September 18, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27pm, National Center for Seismology said. The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. Further details about its impact is awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Are you living in that area, where Earthquake strikes.  did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details . if you have photo, whatsapp to us, 8011568848.

