Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27pm, National Center for Seismology said. The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. Further details about its impact is awaited.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 18-09-2022, 18:27:57 IST, Lat: 28.77 & Long: 95.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/nFExqHHCIL pic.twitter.com/Q2QqDnh1xn
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 18, 2022
Further details are awaited.
