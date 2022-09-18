Arunachal: Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Occurs in Dibang Valley. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27pm, National Center for Seismology said. The agency said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. Further details about its impact is awaited.

