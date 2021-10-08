Arunachal: DEWS organizes Nature Camp to celebrate 67th Wildlife Week

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Celebrating the 67th Wildlife Week, the management of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary(DEWS), Division, Pasighat here in East Siang District organized a two day Nature Camp programme for the college students (NSS volunteers) of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat on 6th-7th October to create awareness among the students to save and preserve wildlife.

The NSS volunteers of JN College, Pasighat, the premier institute of the state were taken to the Borguli Wildlife Range of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday and Thursday wherein the students were taken to some vital locations of the sanctuary to wild animals in the wild. The students also halted a night inside the sanctuary’s Borguli range office camp.

In the two day Nature Camp inside the sanctuary, the NSS volunteers were taken into the sanctuary’s core zone areas like Jopong Patang and Kengkut (south of Jopong). Students were delighted over sighting a pair of Sambar Deer during the visits including sightings of fresh footmarks/hook marks of wildlife elephants, buffaloes, hog deer and many others animals.

During the visit, the team NSS volunteers were also briefed about the importance of wildlife protection and conservation to sustain the environmental balance. Along with wildlife field staff, the conservation efforts of the management of DEWS were also briefed to the students by M. Tayeng, a wildlife conservationist cum journalist who has been working for wildlife conservation of DEWS for the last 10 years.

Students were also made aware about the serious need of protection for Bengal Florican, a rare and endangered grassland bird which is a flagship species of the sanctuary. They were suggested and advised to spread the message of wildlife conservation among the youths in the college.

Meanwhile, Ms Oyir Tator and Yijo Jilen from the visiting students thanked the management of DEWS for giving them the opportunity to visit the sanctuary about which they have been hearing but never got the chance to visit till they reached out to the sanctuary on 6th and 7th October 2021.

And they assured to do their best to save and preserve wildlife by spreading awareness messages among the students for the protection and preservation of wildlife. NSS Programme Officers, JN College, Pasighat, Dr. Temin Payum and Ms Ing Perme also expressed their thankfulness to the management of DEWS for giving the opportunity to their students to view the wildlife from closed range who in turn are expected to spread the awareness of saving the wildlife.

Tasang Taga, DFO, DEWS also appreciated the students for the courage and commitment who took out a long walk of foot march to reach out to the major locations of the sanctuary to view wild animals closely. Taga hoped that the NSS students of JN College, Pasighat will be playing a major role in spreading the awareness among the youths to protect and preserve the wildlife of the Sanctuary.