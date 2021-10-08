Arunachal: WWSI Introduces Its Traditional Dress code

ITANAGAR- Wancho Welfare Society, Itanagar (WWSI) successfully launched its traditional dresses viz. Wancho modern coat, Wancho modern Galey, Neck-tie,Scurf etc. amid collegians, youths and all the Wanchoes residing in Capital Complex, Itanagar here today.

Dignitaries like Thangwang Wangham, former Minister, Puman Wangsu, Executive Editor, AAPSU were also present in the launching program.

Aton Sungam in his brief speech explained that these newly introduced attires are to bring uniformity in traditional dress-code among the Wanchos residing at Itanagar Capital Complex.

“A 13 Members Research Team was constituted few months back and this is the result of their tireless efforts and dedication” Chakfa Wangsu, who is the DTO of Capital Complex and President of WWSI lauded the committee in his speech.

Thangwang Wangham, former minister appreciated the initiative of the society and appeal the members present to help each other in need and to work hard to pay back the society.

Puman Wangsu also spoke on the occasion.

Presentation of cultural dance and songs added more colour to the program.