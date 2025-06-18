ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

DC Perme urged all stakeholders to act proactively to ensure the efficient and transparent disbursal of loans to eligible beneficiaries.

Last Updated: 18/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

ZIRO– In a bid to accelerate the implementation of the Atma Nirbhar Schemes and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) in Lower Subansiri district, Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme convened a Special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) Meeting with bankers and line departments at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

Addressing the meeting, DC Perme urged all stakeholders to act proactively to ensure the efficient and transparent disbursal of loans to eligible beneficiaries. She emphasized that all pending applications must be cleared by July 15, 2025, setting a firm deadline for the successful execution of the schemes.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Why 4 NPP MLAs Join PPA, Read the reason….

During the meeting, appreciation certificates were presented by the DC to bank managers who had achieved their targets under the schemes. She further motivated other banks to expedite their processes and match the progress.

Lalit Kr. Maurya, DDM, NABARD, Ziro, briefed the gathering on credit opportunities and beneficiary schemes available through scheduled banks. The meeting saw participation from DPO Joram Tatum, LDM Pankaj Rai, DAO Tasso Butung, and bank officials from various financial institutions.

Also Read- Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor’s Presence in Cabinet Meeting

The DLRC meeting served as a platform for aligning developmental priorities and enhancing inter-agency cooperation to promote self-reliance among local entrepreneurs.

Tags
Last Updated: 18/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Lohit District Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 to Safeguard Child Health

Arunachal: Lohit District Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 to Safeguard Child Health

Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor's Presence in Cabinet Meeting

Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor’s Presence in Cabinet Meeting

Arunachal: APSLSA Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Legal Awareness Programme in Naharalagun

Arunachal: APSLSA Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Legal Awareness Programme in Naharalagun

Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Honors Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at Rupa Rally

Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Honors Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at Rupa Rally

Arunachal: RGU Ranks 13th Nationally, Tops Among Central Universities in Northeast India in IIRF 2025 Rankings

Arunachal: RGU Ranks 13th Nationally, Tops Among Central Universities in Northeast India in IIRF 2025 Rankings

Arunachal: Flood Impact Reviewed at Raga

Arunachal: Flood Impact Reviewed at Raga

Arunachal: 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

Arunachal: 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

Arunachal: Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

Arunachal: Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

Arunachal: AMYAA hosts Wipro Earthian Award to honor Green Efforts

Arunachal: AMYAA hosts Wipro Earthian Award to honor Green Efforts

Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley

Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button