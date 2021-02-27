Arunachal: CS Inspects Holongi Airport, SDRF, NDRF HQ projects

HOLLONGI- The Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar along with secretary disaster management and Transport Dani Salu on Saturday visited and reviewed various ongoing projects including ambitious green field Holongi airport, headquarters of NRDF and SDRF here in Balijan circle under Papum Pare district.

The officials of NDRF, SDRF and Airport made detailed presentations detail about the work being undertaken by them so far. The officials of PWD, Power and land management, Power Grid Corporation also briefed CS about the various work being executed by them.

The officials and representative of construction agencies were also present who inform the ground reality, work progress.

Later Chief Secretary also visited Organic cluster farm and Van Vigyan Kendra of state forest research institute (SFRI) at Chessa and Sonajuli agriculture farm of Tana Yami at Sonajuli and interacted the progressive farmers and the technique of cultivation and marketing and local support and employment opportunity.

Later talking to the press the CS said construction of green field airport, headquarters of NRDF and SDRF is progressing smoothly. “State government is committed to complete Hollongi airport by August 2022.

Four lane highway to airport, water supply, boundary wall, power transmission etc is being taken care by the state government. The runway which is under airport authority of India (AAI) is also making desired progress,” said CS Kumar. However he did accept that work on NDRF headquarter and airport terminal has been delayed.

“NDRF officials told that due to Covid 19 the work was delayed for an year. The contractor is from outside and therefore faced problems in managing labourers. The NRDF has assured to complete the first phase of work within the next 6 months,” said CS.

Regarding terminal building the Chief Secretary Kumar informed that the tender process was cancelled by AAI due to technical issues and the project has been re-tendered. He also declared that the state government will develop Van Vigyan Kendra of SFRI, Chessa as one of the best in the whole north east region.

The PCCF cum principal secretary forest RK Singh, deputy commissioner, Power Chief Engineer Bar Takum, Papum Pare Pige Ligu, SP Capital Jimmy Cheram along with several other senior officials were present on the occasion.