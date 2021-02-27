Arunachal
Itanagar: Eviction drive near Capital SP office
ITANAGAR- Eviction drive was conducted today under the supervision of ADM Talo Potom in collaboration with SDPO Itanagar near Capital SP office road.
Potom informed that the eviction was done for the purpose of widening the colony roads. “CC pavement roads which was made is not sufficient for the commuters and also creating unnecessary traffic jam.
He also informed eviction will be conducted in every region of Capital Complex.
