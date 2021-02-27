Nyokum Yullo MTB Challenge: 27 cyclist from Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya participated

ITANAGAR- The 3rd Edition of Nyokum Yullo MTB Challenge was organized by Arunachal Amateur Bicycling Association (AABA) and East Kameng Cycling Association on 10th Feb’2021 at Bana, East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Event was flagged-off amidst large gathering by Shri Ramesh Linggi, Director, Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh from Nyokum Celebration Ground, Bana.

A total of 27 cyclist from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh participated in the race. The route of 56 kms started from Nyokum ground and covered many beautiful villages enroute.

The event was sponsored by Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee (NYCC) Bana 2021. The technical support was provided by Itanagar Cycling Meet. Lower Siang Adventure Camp was the travel partner of the event.

In the men’s category, Omil Mize from Siang, Arunachal Pradesh with a timings of 2hrs 13 minutes 30 seconds got the first prize, followed by Suto Linggi (2hours 15minutes 28 seconds) from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh and Tajum Dere (2hours 15minutes 30 seconds) from Menchukha, Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

In the women’s category Miss Rubi Lombo from Anini A.P came 1st with a timing of 3hrs 13minutes 26 seconds and Marce Sangma from Meghalaya stood second with a timing of 3hrs 26minutes 25seconds respectively.

The Most Promising Riders was awarded to 16years old Chomson Ngemu (2hrs 31mins 50secs) from Miao, Arunachal Pradesh who came at 4th Position. Following are the top 10 overall Finishers:

Ranks Rider’s Name Final Time

Omil Mize 02:13:30 Suto Linggi. 02:15:28 Tajum Dere 02:15:30 Chomson Ngemu 02:31:50 Ripunjay Gogoi 02:35:58 Chong Naksang 02:38:05 Nayu Lapung 02:39:50 Dhenis Hangu 02:41:25 Marter Riba 02:53:21 Tung Sono 02:56:33