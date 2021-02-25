Arunachal: CRPF distributes water filters to Bodak villagers

PASIGHAT, ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) While extending their goodwill toward the general public, the G/186 BN CRPF, Jaipur, Namsai distributed water filters to the villagers of Bodak under Mebo Sub-Division today at community hall, Bodak in the presence of Block Development Officer, Mebo, Smti Inti Remi Ering as Chief Guest and Auteem Muang, Gen. Secy. ABK Youth Wing, East Siang.

The civic action programme was organized as per direction of Jajiv Kumar, Commandant, G/186 BN, CRPF under the supervision of Asst. Commandant, Company Commander, G/186 BN CRPF, GTC Pasighat, Dinesh Kumar Yadav and the programme was also graced by Gaon Burah of the village, Omin Megu.

Total of 36 numbers of water filters were distributed among the villagers which was deeply appreciated by the villagers led by Gaon Burah. The water filters will be useful for the villagers especially during the monsoon when river waters and streams are polluted by continuous rain, said the Gaon Burah.

Block Development Officer, Inti Remi Ering also appreciated the initiative of CRPF for its civic action programme which will build more confidence of the arms forces with the civil societies.

CRPF distributes water filter in SEPPA

In an another programme, 138 Bn, CRPF distributed 80 Nos. Water Purifier to the needy villagers of Seppa, Dist- East Kameng. In this regard CRPF has organised Civic Action Programme on Thursday in Seppa. The Programme was attended by Harvinder Singh Kales, Commandant alongwith other officials, Likha Tejji -ADC, Sumit Kumar Jha SP , East Kameng etc.

Harvinder Singh Kales, Commandant, in his address, informed that CRPF conducts this type of programmes regularly keeping in view of the local’s requirement, wherever they are deployed.