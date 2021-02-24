Itanagar: Pema Khandu takes stock of Mega Food Park project

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday took a detailed status on the implementation of the Mega Food Park project near Banderdewa in Papum Pare district. He discussed the project with Minister Industries and Skill Development and Mega Food Park lead Promoter at his office at AP Civil Secretariat.

Minister Industries Tumke Bagra and Lead Promoter Likha Maj brief the Chief Minister of the update work progress and state government support to the Food Park and other related issue of the mega food processing industry of state.

The Minister brief the CM of the activities being undertaken with regards to three major requirement of water supply, power supply and connectivity like road communication to the project site.

Mega Food Park is coming up in an area of 75 acre out of which majority of the area will be given for the purpose to thirty five nos of food based industry.

The inform to chief minister that the formation cutting and land development has almost completed and road network in the campus also been done. Letter of Intent (LOI) from 12 Food processing based company has been received so far.

Lead promoter Likha Maj inform that the Mega Food park will be a motivation for thousand of farmers and also support them in promoting them to become self sufficiency and self reliant.

He said that recently the Inter Ministerial approval committee (IMAC) meeting of Food Processing Ministry was held wherein the Minister of Food Processing Rameshwar Teli has announced and approved for establishment of Mini Mega Food Park for Eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh at Namsai.

Appreciating the update and work progress of the Mega Food park, Chief Minister Khandu said that the upcoming food park would be a source of employment generating unit wherein thousands of people will be directly or indirectly be employed. At the same time it will promote the campaign vocal for local and aatma nirbhar and development in the food based products.

The state government will also give priority to the food based industry and skill development. CM said.