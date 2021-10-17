Arunachal: Construction work of Durpai – Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, alleged GPF

ADVERTISEMENT

KANGKU- “During my two days visit, I haven’t seen any men and machinery in the site, most of the the project of Durpai – Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, unfinished and in dilapidated conditions, alleged Nyadar Loya, chairman of Galo Peoples Federation (GPF ).

“The ongoing PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali is the dream project of the Lower Siang district that has been initiated after “No road No vote” movement in 2017’ said Chairman GPF Nyadar Loya.

He also expressed resentment over the delay of the project and the quality compromised in the project.

Loya said ” The project was tendered in 2018 for atlaest 63 km with the cost of Rs 150 crore and the completion dateline was September 2021 but surprisingly most of the project is still in the initial stage and only three km of road has been constructed so far, asserted Loya.

After almost four years of ‘No Road No Vote’ movement at Kangku circle under Lower Siang District, a team of Galo Peoples Federation (GPF ) led by its Chairman Nyadar Loya along with Chairman Dolok Bango Society-Tagi Yomgam and General Secretary, Lower Siang Elite Society-Reke Doye made whirlwind tour to various villages of Kangu circle to take stock of the ground reality of ongoing PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali from October 14 to 15 last.

During the field visit, the team inspected the ongoing construction of PMGSY road at Durpai, Sogum, Hime, Germe, Borajan, Kamchan and other villagers under Kangku circle.

Expressing the anguish over the delay in the project, Nyago Ruti of Ngopi Village urged the construction authority to immediately resume the construction and complete the project for the welfare of the villagers. Due to the absence of roads, villagers had to face many problems specially while traveling through Assam.

Goan Burah of Borajan Village- Bindam Gibo also appealed to the state government to take proper attention to the road project. He also urged the administration as well as state government to speak with the Assam government to solve the boundary issue so that the road projects would be completed on stipulated timeframe.