Arunachal

Arunachal: Construction work of Durpai – Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, alleged GPF

Durpai to Likabali is the dream project of the Lower Siang district that has been initiated after “No road No vote” movement in 2017’

October 17, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Construction work of Durpai - Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, alleged GPF
ADVERTISEMENT

KANGKU-   “During my two days visit, I haven’t seen any men and machinery in the site, most of the the project of Durpai – Likabali PMGSY road is in standstill condition, unfinished and in dilapidated conditions, alleged Nyadar Loya, chairman of  Galo Peoples Federation (GPF ).

“The ongoing PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali is the dream project of the Lower Siang district that has been initiated after “No road No vote” movement in 2017’ said Chairman GPF Nyadar Loya.

He also expressed resentment over the delay of the project and the quality compromised in the project.

Loya said ” The project was tendered in 2018 for atlaest 63 km with the cost of Rs 150 crore and the completion dateline was September 2021 but surprisingly most of the project is still in the initial stage and only three km of road has been constructed so far, asserted Loya.

READ FLASHBACK- 

No Road No Vote- decides people of Kangku Circle

After almost four years of ‘No Road No Vote’ movement at Kangku circle under Lower Siang District,   a team of Galo Peoples Federation (GPF ) led by its Chairman Nyadar Loya along with Chairman Dolok Bango Society-Tagi Yomgam and General Secretary, Lower Siang Elite Society-Reke Doye made whirlwind tour to various villages of Kangu circle to take stock of the ground reality of ongoing PMGSY road from Durpai to Likabali from October 14 to 15 last.

During the field visit, the team inspected the ongoing construction of PMGSY road at Durpai, Sogum, Hime, Germe, Borajan, Kamchan and other villagers under Kangku circle.

READ FLASHBACK-

Rally with Slogan “No road no vote” at Kangku

 Expressing the anguish over the delay in the project, Nyago Ruti of Ngopi Village urged the construction authority to immediately resume the construction and complete the project for the welfare of the villagers. Due to the absence of roads, villagers had to face many problems specially while traveling through Assam.

Goan Burah of  Borajan Village- Bindam Gibo also appealed to the state government to take proper attention to the road project. He also urged the administration as well as state government to speak with the Assam government to solve the boundary issue so that the road projects would be completed on stipulated timeframe.

Tags
October 17, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: D Ering WL Sanctuary, a safe refuge for Bengal Florican: Ninong Ering

Arunachal: D Ering WL Sanctuary, a safe refuge for Bengal Florican: Ninong Ering

October 13, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates SP Office, Fire Station at Hawai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates SP Office, Fire Station at Hawai

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forest

Arunachal: APPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Conservator of Forest

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

Arunachal Employment News : APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

Arunachal: 3 children died in Tirap after falling down into a roadside pit filled with water

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: State Govt signed MoUs with NGOs to run Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

Arunachal: State Govt signed MoUs with NGOs to run Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

October 9, 2021
VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

VP of India and Arunachal Pradesh Governor speak at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly

October 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!