National

Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

Videos shared on social media showed a house disappearing into a river that overflowed into its backyard.

October 17, 2021
0 1 minute read
Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23
ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI-  A house in Mundakayam in Kerala’s Kottayam district was washed away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The heavy rains triggered landslides and swelled many rivers across the state. Roads were swept away, houses were damaged and trees uprooted. Several villages in hilly areas were cut off.

Videos shared on social media showed a house disappearing into a river that overflowed into its backyard.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO 

The death toll from flash floods and landslides rose to 23 on Sunday as heavy rain poured down for a third day.

Rescue workers retrieved more bodies, most of them from Kottayam and Idukki districts, on Sunday afternoon when the rain had partially subsided in several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and assured people of assistance.

“It is unfortunate that a few lives were lost in heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the families of the deceased,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

More details awaited 

Tags
October 17, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

16 probationary Dy SPs of Arunachal Pradesh complete training at RRU

September 24, 2021
Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

Delhi: 4 shot dead inside Rohini court, few injured

September 24, 2021
Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru apartment

Two die after fire breaks out due to gas leakage in Bengaluru apartment

September 21, 2021
J&K: Two pilots succumb to injuries in Army helicopter crash in Udhampur NEW DELHI- Two pilots succumbed to their injuries after a Army helicopter Cheetah crash landed near Shiv Garh Dhar area of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu division today during a training sortie. The pilots had been evacuated and rushed to a treatment facility. PRO defence said that one of the deceased was a captain, while the other one was a major. Their families were being informed. Earlier, the DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Suleman Chowdary said that a search team rushed to the spot. Meanwhile locals launched the rescue operation and evacuated injured riders from a site. Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in a tweet said, that he salutes the courage and sacrifice of braveheart army officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Patnitop Udhampur. My thoughts and prayers are with their families in this hour of grief. Union Minister in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh on Twitter said he was “disturbed to receive the news of Army Helicopter crash around Patnitop region.”

J&K: Two pilots succumb to injuries in Army helicopter crash in Udhampur

September 21, 2021
Meet the teacher who turned a street into a classroom during Covid-19 pandemic  

Meet the teacher who turned a street into a classroom during Covid-19 pandemic  

September 21, 2021
Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

September 17, 2021
Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

September 13, 2021
New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

September 11, 2021
Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani Resigns

Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani Resigns

September 11, 2021
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law found living on footpath in Kolkata Suburb

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law found living on footpath in Kolkata Suburb

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!