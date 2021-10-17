Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- A house in Mundakayam in Kerala’s Kottayam district was washed away after heavy rainfall triggered landslides. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The heavy rains triggered landslides and swelled many rivers across the state. Roads were swept away, houses were damaged and trees uprooted. Several villages in hilly areas were cut off.

Videos shared on social media showed a house disappearing into a river that overflowed into its backyard.



The death toll from flash floods and landslides rose to 23 on Sunday as heavy rain poured down for a third day.

Rescue workers retrieved more bodies, most of them from Kottayam and Idukki districts, on Sunday afternoon when the rain had partially subsided in several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and assured people of assistance.

“It is unfortunate that a few lives were lost in heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the families of the deceased,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

