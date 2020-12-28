Arunachal:  Cleanliness drive conducted in the Kameng River

BHALUKPONG: A day long ‘Cleanliness and Awareness Drive’ was conducted in the Kameng River in Tippi area of West Kameng district by the Khellong Forest Division on 26th December 2020. The cleanliness drive started from the Dwang Gate and covered more than 3 kilometre distance.

Along with the collection of Garbage and Solid Waste from the identified sites, hunting equipments like fishing nets/sticks were also seized.

District administration, local leaders and members of the community were engaged in the drive. Their participation made the initiative a lot more successful in scale and scope.

The participants were made aware about the adverse affects of the plastic and other waste on the ecosystem. Members of the community were also educated on the idea of sustainable fishing practices in the Bhalukpong and Tippi Area.

The team was led by the IFS probationer, Ankit Kumar – I/c Tippi Range Office, Khellong Forest Division under the guidance of V.K Jawal, Divisional Forest Officer of Khellong Forest Division.

Ankit Kumar inform that the high influx of tourism in the area during this season brings the problem of plastic waste management along the shores of the river. The uncollected plastic waste in the natural environment eventually ends in our food & our bodies and such cleanliness drive will encourage the local to maintain hygene and also our river and source of water clean.

Following week a special awareness drive will be conducted for tourists to make them more responsive towards the nature. Ankit further said.