Arunachal: 4 burglars nabbed with mobile phones, camera, laptop and gas cylinder

ITANAGAR: Doimukh Police nabs 4 habitual burglars and recovers mobile phones, camera, laptop and gas cylinder, informed Police sources.

According to police sources, A written complaint was received from Dorjee Tsering of Huto village, Doimukh on 19/11/2020 about some miscreants entered his house between 02 pm to 03:30 pm and stole away Rs 50000-/cash along with 4 nos of smart phones. Accordingly, a Case was registered and endorsed to SI Niri Rama for investigation.

During the investigation, the IO of the case apprehended one Nabam Topu alias Tagin of Ompuli, who is also a habitual mobile snatcher. He confessed his involvement in the instant case and the police team recovered one iPhone XR, one Samsung Note 10 lite, one Oppo F7, One Oppo Reno, one Itel and one Mi POCO handsets.

In the further course of investigation, Nabam Topu disclosed the names of his accomplices. Accordingly, Doimukh police lead by Insp Inya Ete, OC PS Doimukh, SI Niri Rama and SI Nabam Tate under the close supervision of Bomken Basar, SDPO Doimukh and Dr. Neelam Nega, SP Papumpare (Rural) District arrested three habitual offenders and drug addicts-

They are Nabam Ako, age 19 years of Tigdo village, Ralo Rath, age 24 years of NEEPCO Colony, Bir Sonar, age 24 years of Narayanpur District, North Lakhimpur, Assam.

The police team recovered one HP laptop and one mobile handset, one Lenovo laptop, one Canon camera and one gas cylinder in connection with two different cases of Doimukh PS.